Mike McCarthy: Cowboys players “looking forward” to talking to Jerry Jones

Getty Images

The Cowboys practiced on Thursday, and they’ll practice on Friday. But they’ve been talking among themselves about social issues that have overwhelmed sports. Eventually, they’ll talk directly to owner Jerry Jones about it.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that, after Thursday’s practice, the team conducted an “open forum” to discuss national events that have affected the sports world. McCarthy said that owner Jerry Jones was out of town and thus not present.

McCarthy explained that Jones will be “involved in the near future, and I know the players are looking forward to the interaction.”

Jones is due to have an interaction on Friday with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, and it will be interesting to see whether his stance has adjusted since Tuesday, when he made it clear that he will try to persuade players to not exercise their right to kneel during the national anthem. Circumstances have dramatically changed in the three days since Jones’ last public comments; if Jones continues to send a clear message that he’s not on the same page as Commissioner Roger Goodell on these issues, the disconnect will become even more glaring.

McCarthy added that there has been no discussion about cancelling practice. Whether he’s properly reading the room in this regard remains to be seen. For now, the more important question is whether the owner will properly read the room, 16 days before the Cowboys will launch their 2020 season against the Rams, on Sunday Night Football.