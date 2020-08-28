Mike Tomlin: Steelers stand with all those who are hurting

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers practiced Thursday, deciding not to join the nine teams that didn’t. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained it, saying, “We desire to have an impact, more so than statements.”

Still, a day later, Tomlin and the Steelers made a big statement they hope will make an impact.

The team came out of the Heinz Field tunnel and linked arms on the visitor’s sideline, while Mike Tomlin, flaked by Steelers president Art Rooney II and General Manager Kevin Colbert, spoke.

“Good evening,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “This evening as we go about our normal football business, we come before you standing united as an organization, as a football team, as football men. From different ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, and even countries of origin. We stand united by our talent and our love for the game of football. That love and those talents have taught us great tolerance and understanding. We realize that those blessings put us in the minority.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons in 2020, being from the pandemic or the social unrest. The big perspective that it provided us is regardless of how big and important this game is for us, it’s small in the big scheme of things. We also realize we are privileged to have a platform. We are committed to taking action and being a part of the solution to face social injustice and prejudice that we all face, not only in our country, but worldwide. It is our desire to be active participants in the formation of a more perfect union.

“That being said, we realize recent events are a continued reminder of how far we are from that. We stand before you acknowledging that we are blessed and privileged. But that privilege does not shield us from sadness. This privilege does not shield us from shock or outrage. It does not shield us from fear, fear for our safety, or a loved one or an uncertain future. Beyond being football men, first and foremost we are husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, uncles, members of a community. We wanted to pause and share with those that are hurting tonight that we see you, that we hear you, but most importantly we stand with you.

“Now we take a moment to come together in the middle of the field as a group of men and pray for betterment. Thank you.”

The team then took a knee at midfield, and Vance McDonald led them in prayer.