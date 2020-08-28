Nick Williams: Lions are here to change NFC North pecking order

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Nick Williams is in his first season with the Lions, but he spent the last two seasons with the Bears so he has a good working knowledge of how the NFC North stacks up.

He’d like to shake that up this season. Williams said that he and his teammates “know it’s a pecking order in the NFC North and we’re here to change that this year.”

“We’re just ready to get out there and prove to the NFC North, to the black-and-blue division, that we can play good football,” Williams said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “And we can. We’ve got the pieces, we’ve got a defense to be able to do that. We believe in ourselves, we believe in each other. And the more we’re on the field with each other, the more confidence we’ll have in each other and we’ll get the job done.”

Williams can go a long way toward creating the change he wants to see in the division. The Lions defensive line fell short in both phases of the game last year and signed Williams and Danny Shelton in hopes of turning the tide.