Panthers add a cornerback and a defensive end

The Panthers added some defensive reinforcements Friday, including another one of coach Matt Rhule’s guys.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Jameson Houston and defensive end Austin Larkin.

Houston played for Rhule at Baylor, so he’ll have plenty of familiar faces around him on the roster and coaching staff. Houston had previously been in camp with the Browns, but was waived on Aug. 10.

Larkin has spent time with the Cowboys and Falcons, playing in a pair of games for Atlanta last year. He also played in the AAF.

They’ve already passed their COVID-19 tests, having worked out for the team earlier in the week. To make room for them on the roster, the Panthers cut defensive end DeVonte Lambert and cornerback Cole Luke.