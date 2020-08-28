Patriots waive Will Hastings

Getty Images

The Patriots cut rookie receiver Will Hastings for the second time in a month, the team announced Friday.

They originally signed Hastings as a rookie free agent on May 5, released him July 26 and re-signed him July 28.

He was a college teammate of quarterback Jarrett Stidham at Auburn.

Hastings, 23, played in 42 games during his collegiate career and finished with 56 receptions for 845 yards and six touchdowns. He played in 13 games and caught 19 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

The Patriots now have 79 players on their 80-player roster.