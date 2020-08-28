Patriots working Joejuan Williams at safety

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick likes his defensive backs to be versatile, and one of their recent picks is working at a new position.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, second-year cornerback Joejuan Williams has been working with the safeties during training camp, taking all his meetings with that position group.

The 2019 second-rounder only played 80 defensive snaps as a rookie, and the Patriots are deep at cornerback.

He has the kind of size (6-3, 212 pounds) to be able to match up inside against tight ends, and potentially replace some of the things Patrick Chung did, before he opted out of the season.

The Patriots use their secondary in multiple ways, and they brought in veteran Adrian Phillips and used another second-rounder on Kyle Dugger this year, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role they find for Williams.