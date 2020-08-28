Raiders work out QBs Kyle Lauletta, Kyle Shurmur

Getty Images

The Raiders are kicking the tires on a couple backup quarterbacks.

Kyle Lauletta and Kyle Shurmur are both working out for the Raiders today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lauletta was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2018 and was with the Eagles in 2019. In very limited regular-season action, he has thrown five career passes, with zero completions and one interception for a career passer rating of 0.0.

Shurmur spent last season as an undrafted rookie with the Chiefs. Kansas City cut him this offseason.

Neither Lauletta or Shurmur is likely to get signed, as the Raiders will stick with Derek Carr as their starter, Marcus Mariota as the backup and Nathan Peterman as the third-stringer. But in case the Raiders have injuries or a COVID-19 outbreak in their quarterback room, they’re taking a look at some potential new arrivals.