Ravens cancel practice, for “team unifying session”

Getty Images

Last night, the Ravens put out a strong, clear, and specific statement in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Today, they’re starting to put action to words.

The Ravens just announced they canceled this morning’s practice, so they could “perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform.”

They practiced yesterday, but then held a team meeting to talk about their plans before the team put out its statement, which called for the arrests of the officer who killed Breonna Taylor, and the one who shot Jacob Blake.

“With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society,” the statement began. “It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’

“This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change.”