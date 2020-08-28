Report: Bucs have talked extension with Lavonte David

Getty Images

Much of the focus on the Buccaneers this year has been on new arrivals Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but there are many longer-tenured members of the team on hand as well.

Linebacker Lavonte David is one of those players. He’s been in Tampa since going in the second round of the 2012 draft and the Bucs are reportedly looking for a way to keep him around even longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has had recent negotiations with David about a contract extension. David is entering the final year of a five-year extension and is set to make a $10.75 million base salary.

David had 123 tackles, three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception while appearing in every game for the Bucs last season.