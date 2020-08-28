Report: Some prominent Black players consider sitting out a game

Posted by Mike Florio on August 28, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT
The NFL’s season begins in 13 days. A question has emerged as to whether some players will decline to play.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that “[a] few prominent Black players are telling me they want to sit out a game to make their feelings felt & force change/action.”

Trotter adds that the players are “tired, frustrated and emotional.” And while it’s only a few players for now, that could change.

Another video showing excessive police violence against a minority could easily change things. The NFL’s response to the Jacob Blake situation could change things. For individual teams, an impression that ownership isn’t doing enough could change things.

There could be significant potential consequences for what would amount to a wildcat strike, whether launched by a handful of players or entire teams. The players, in this moment, don’t seem to care. Also, it would be unseemly for the NFL or its teams to take legal action against players who decide not to play in order to bring more attention to larger societal issues.

The better approach arguably would be to play, using the platform to send clear messages before, after, and during games that both raise awareness and call for specific change. At some point, however, players will understandably become exasperated by the perception/reality that no one seems to be listening.

We all need to listen. And we all need to ignore the voices that would prefer to ignore the current situation. Whether it’s fans who can’t or won’t understand the issues or media seeking to leverage an angry minority of white Americans into clicks and views and ultimately riches and fame (or at least notoriety), those who understand the difference between right and wrong should remain resolutely in the right, and they should wear the relentless scorn of those who oppose true equality as a badge of honor.

16 responses to "Report: Some prominent Black players consider sitting out a game

  2. I fully support people who want to help a cause. However, not at your job. I hope someone tells them look at NBA ratings and remind them of this:
    Newton’s third law is: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

  4. Why don’t they go one better, and DONATE 1 full game check to their cause. I bet not many would cough it up.

  6. I guess I dont understand how this will cause change.

    I feel like like protest have become bigger than the issues being protested.

    In my opinion talk should be why are non lethal methods are not being used more ofen by police.

  7. Those last two paragraphs are spot on. For once I’m not frustrated reading a Florio article, LOL.

    To take it one step further we need to move past telling people to listen. Those of us who have listened and get it need to know what we can do to help.

  8. Or they could play, take the game check, and donate it to Jacob Blake or some charitable organization dedicated to minorities.

    How is sitting out one game going to improve the situation?

  11. Fine, sit out. Put your money where your mouth is. I just genuinely don’t understand what these players think is going to happen if they sit out a game or postpone games. What good comes of it? Who actually benefits? What tangible thing will we see as a result of this? And don’t give me the “makes people aware” argument like someone did on twitter. We are all painfully aware of the problems this country is facing. I’m not one who doesn’t think there needs to be some changes but I just seriously don’t understand what sitting out a game is going to do.

  12. Whole teams sitting out games that will be made up is one thing. If you sit out a game that your team actually plays, then thats a problem.

  13. This is a pretty arrogant stance from these players. Just like everybody else in this country they have the right to speak about their political views. Also, just like everybody else in this country nobody is obligated to listen to them.

    Just because a guy is good at catching a ball and is on TV doesn’t mean his political view is anymore valid than anyone else or worth listening to.

  15. If the whole team decides to sit a game, that team would feel the wrath of their fans for years to come.

