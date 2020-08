Getty Images

The Saints are adding some help from north of the border.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints are adding former CFL linebacker Wynton McManis.

He opted out of the Canadian league after they canceled the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

McManis spent most of the 2016 season on the 49ers practice squad, getting a late-season call-up. He was released the following year, and signed with the Calgary Stampeders. He played collegiately at Memphis.