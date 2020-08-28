Saints owner Gayle Benson tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton was the first coach in the league to test positive for COVID-19, and now his team’s owner has joined him on the list.

According to the New Orleans Times Picayune, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 73-year-old Benson is under medical care and is doing well in her recovery, according to Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel.

Benson tested positive within the last couple of weeks.

She’s the second NFL owner to contract the virus, joining Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. The 55-year-old Bidwill was diagnosed in July.

UPDATE 2:47 p.m. ET: The Saints sent out a statement to say that Benson was not hospitalized, is improving daily, and has continued to participate in staff and league calls.