Steelers re-sign Saeed Blacknall

Getty Images

Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall is back with the Steelers.

Blacknall was cut by the team a week ago, but they announced his return to the active roster on Friday. Linebacker James Lockhart was waived to make room for Blacknall.

Blacknall originally signed with the Steelers in April after playing for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats. He signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Penn State in 2018 and spent training camp with the Dolphins in 2019.

He had four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns during his time in the XFL.

Lockhart signed with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Baylor.