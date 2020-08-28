Stefon Diggs sat out scrimmage with back soreness

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills simulated game conditions with a scrimmage at their stadium on Thursday, but they weren’t able to get a look at their new top receiver in such a setting.

Stefon Diggs did not take part in the scrimmage due to what head coach Sean McDermott said was “low-back soreness.” While that meant he didn’t get a chance to see how a game day would play out in Buffalo, it’s clearly better to make sure he’s ready for the first actual game than push things if he’s feeling less than 100 percent.

Diggs’ absence didn’t stop quarterback Josh Allen from having a good day. Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News reports that Allen was 33-of-45 while driving the Bills to touchdowns on four of six possessions.

The Bills will be looking for something similar on September 13 against the Jets and it will look all the better if Diggs is on the receiving end of some of those passes.