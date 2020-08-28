Texans donate $25,000 to Hurricane Laura assistance efforts

Getty Images

The Texans announced Friday that the team’s foundation has donated $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County (Texas) to assist in relief efforts following Hurricane Laura.

Orange has produced some notable NFL players, including Earl Thomas, Kevin Smith, Ox Emerson, Chris Cole and Deionte Thompson. Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum also grew up in Orange.

Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast early Thursday as one of the strongest storms to ever strike the U.S. The Category 4 system produced widespread damage after making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. Orange, with a population of 18,500, is located on the Texas-Louisiana state line on the banks of the Sabine River.

The Texans altered their schedule this week in preparation for the storm, leaving the facility early Wednesday and holding virtual meetings Thursday morning. The hurricane, though, did not impact Houston.