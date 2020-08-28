Tom Brady: Scotty Miller’s earned a big role

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each posted more than 1,100 receiving yards during the 2019 season and plenty of people look forward to seeing what they’ll do with Tom Brady in 2020.

Those people may need to make some room for another wideout. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Scotty Miller was Brady’s favorite target and that he finished the day with four catches for 84 yards.

After the workout, Brady said that Miller has earned his trust over a short period of time.

“He’s another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player,” Brady said. “Whatever we talk about, he takes it to the next practice and his play is showing everybody that he’s earned a big role. You can trust where he’s going to be, he makes the plays when they come his way. He’s really been fun to work with and fun to see grow from the minute I got here.”

Miller was a sixth-round pick last year and caught 13 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. The on-field play and off-field comments make it sound like a good idea to bet the over for this year’s numbers.