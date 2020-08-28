Vikings release statement that includes three action items

Getty Images

The Ravens put out an extensive statement Thursday night that included action items.

While the Vikings’ statement Friday wasn’t as long, team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf presented more than just words. The team is committed to taking action in three initial areas, the statement reads.

“We wholeheartedly support the message Vikings players delivered from U.S. Bank Stadium today and continue to be proud of how they are using their platform to productively and peacefully bring awareness to critical issues of racism and injustice with the goal of creating transformational change. We are angered and distressed by the continued horrendous acts of violence against members of the Black community, most recently the shooting of Jacob Blake. Together with the players, we are committed to taking action in three initial areas: 1.) urging citizens to use their right to vote and increasing voter education and registration; 2.) supporting the adoption of impactful educational curriculum on racism and Black history; and 3.) advocating for law enforcement and criminal justice reform. These are not political issues but rather societal issues, and they cannot be transformed through sports alone. We will work to create further opportunities to engage our fans and Minnesotans as we work to end racism and build a community based on equality, empathy and justice.”