49ers sign MarQueis Gray, Dakoda Shepley

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t need much time to know they were looking for someone other than Erik Swoope at tight end.

Swoope signed with the team on August 25 and he was sent packing on Saturday. MarQueis Gray was signed to take his spot in the position group.

Gray has played 61 games for the Browns, Vikings, Bills, and Dolphins, but none of them has come in the last two seasons. He has 27 catches for 328 yards over the course of his career.

The 49ers also made a change on the offensive line. Dakoda Shepley was signed to the roster while Kofi Amichia was let go.

Shepley signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He moved on to the CFL after failing to make the team and played 18 games for Saskatchewan last year.