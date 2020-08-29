Alex Smith does first full-team work since returning

USA TODAY Sports

Washington head coach Ron Rivera didn’t set a date for quarterback Alex Smith to start doing full-team work when he was asked about the quarterback’s progress on Friday, but it seems like he was sitting on some news.

Smith did full-team work on Saturday for the first time since being cleared to return from his career-threatening 2018 leg injury and the many surgeries he had to undergo to repair it. The Washington Football Team wasn’t in full pads for the practice, but Rivera still called it a “very big step” for the quarterback.

“It’s back to 11-on-11, bodies around you,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “Sure we were in shells, but the fact that he was doing something with 11 guys on the field at the same time is a big step in the direction we want to head.”

The next step will be for Smith to do team work during a fully padded session and Rivera said he hopes to see that happen over the next week.