Bears say no starting QB announcement before Week One

Getty Images

The Lions won’t know which quarterback they are facing in Week One before the start of their game against the Bears.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Saturday that he will not publicly reveal whether Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky will get the nod to kick off the 2020 season. Trubisky has started for the last three seasons, but Foles’ arrival in a March trade with the Jaguars put the job up for grabs.

The cancelation of in-person work during the offseason program meant that the competition didn’t begin in earnest until training camp. Trubisky opined that the short window would help him because he’s been in the system, but Nagy declined to answer a question about how they’ve stacked up during this summer’s work.

Detroit will have to prepare for the possibility of facing either quarterback over the next couple of weeks and we’ll see if the Bears gain any competitive advantage from that on September 13.