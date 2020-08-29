Bradley Chubb, Graham Glasgow leave practice with injuries

Getty Images

The Broncos saw starting right guard Graham Glasgow and starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb leave Saturday’s practice with injuries, Aric DiLalla of the team website reports.

Chubb, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week Four last season, had his knee examined by trainers after they removed the brace.

“He just didn’t feel right out there,” coach Vic Fangio said.

Chubb stood on the sideline with ice wrapped to his knee.

“It’s tough, but I don’t think it’s a serious injury,” linebacker Von Miller said. “We talked on the sideline and stuff. It’s just precautionary. Now is not the time for pushing it and going all out. We didn’t have a lot of time to go through our full routine [this offseason]. I was telling him, we’re Ferraris. [With] Ferraris sometimes, the check engine light comes on. That doesn’t mean the car is broken or anything like that. We’ve just got to get back in the lab, figure out what’s going on and get back at it.

“Bradley’s good. He was kind of disappointed not to be out there at the scrimmage, but that’s part of it. He’s still working his way back, and he’ll be ready to go for the first game. I’ve got all the faith.”

Glasgow “tweaked” his ankle early in practice, according to Fangio, and further examination will determine the severity.