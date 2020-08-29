Darius Slay apologizes for tweet joking about police officer being attacked

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has apologized for tweeting a joke in reference to a video of a police officer getting hit and knocked to the ground by a thrown object.

In a since-deleted tweet, Slay wrote, “Captain America!” with a cry-laughing emoji above a video that showed an officer getting hit in the head and knocked to the ground by a trash can lid. Slay was apparently saying the thrown lid looked similar to the way Captain America throws his shield.

Today Slay posted an apology.

“Yesterday I made a comment on a post that, at the time, seemed harmless to me,” Slay wrote. “If you know me, you know I’m a funny, outgoing type of guy. I made a comment that seemed humorous at the time but I meant no harm. I do not condone law enforcement violence whatsoever, especially with everything going on now. To anyone I offended, I do apologize.”