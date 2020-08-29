Dolphins trade Raekwon McMillan to Raiders

Getty Images

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan is on the move.

McMillan has been traded from the Dolphins to the Raiders, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There’s been no word on what the Dolphins got for McMillan, but it’s likely a late-round pick for a player set to make $1.1 million this year and then become a free agent next year.

Questions were raised six months ago about whether McMillan was in the team’s long-term plans when he wasn’t included in the team’s promotional video, but since then he’s had a quiet offseason with no indications he was on the way out.

The Dolphins took McMillan in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Although he missed his rookie season with an injury, he started all 16 games in 2018 and started 12 games in 2019 before being lost at the end of the season to a hamstring injury. He’ll have a chance to compete for a starting job in Las Vegas, where the Raiders have overhauled the linebacker position this offseason.