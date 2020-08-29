Dwayne Haskins: Alex Smith is serving as my big brother, mentor

USA Today

There is no quarterback controversy in Washington.

Instead, incumbent starter Dwayne Haskins says that Alex Smith, who is slowly but surely recovering from his broken leg well enough that he may be able to compete with Haskins for the starting role, has been nothing but helpful to him.

“For him to get out there and just throw a pass is something remarkable, so for him to go out there and do 9-on-9, run around a little bit, throw a pass on the run and make some things happen, it’s super exciting for me, just watching him be that big brother mentor role for me throughout my career here in Washington,” Haskins said, via NBCWashington.com.

The 23-year-old Haskins said it’s inspiring to watch the 36-year-old Smith continue to compete after an injury that was expected to end his career.

“He got some 9-on-9 reps in, and a couple times, he felt how real that pass rush is,” Haskins said. “Alex is an ultra-competitive guy, and we had a conversation after practice today about just how important is was for him to get back out there. I’m extremely happy for him, proud of him, have so much respect for him and know what type of guy he is on and off the field.”

The surprising re-emergence of Smith has given Haskins more competition for the starting job than most people expected him to have. But Haskins is glad to have Smith around.