Falcons put Steven Means on COVID-19 list

The NFL now has two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons announced today that they have added defensive lineman Steven Means to the list. Players go on the list if they either test positive, or if they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive and need to go into quarantine. Teams do not announce the reason for a player going on the list.

Means joins Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope as the only players on the COVID-19 list. Pope was placed on the list on July 28, and has now been on it for more than a month. There has been no word on his condition.

The NFL has been pleased with how few players have had to go on the COVID-19 list, indicating that players are taking steps to protect themselves. The season depends on players remaining able to protect themselves.