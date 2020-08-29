Giants sign KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams

Getty Images

The Giants added a pair of cornerbacks to the roster on Saturday.

As expected, one of them is former Cardinal Brandon Williams. Word of that move came last week and the Giants confirmed the signing while also announcing the addition of KeiVarae Russell.

Russell was a Chiefs third-round pick in 2016, but was waived by the team that September after failing to impress the team in camp. He was claimed by the Bengals and played 20 games as a reserve over three seasons. Russell was cut by the Bengals before last season and spent time on the Chargers practice squad.

Williams was also a 2016 third-rounder and played 45 games in Arizona. He was also cut before last season and did not make any regular season appearances.

The Giants waived defensive back Christian Angulo and running back Javon Leake in corresponding moves.