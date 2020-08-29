Happy 40th birthday, Chris Simms

Getty Images

Little Christopher is growing up.

Chris Simms, NFL quarterback turned analyst who joined PFT Live three years ago, turns 40 today. Wish him a happy birthday (or insult him mercilessly) in the comments.

A third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2003, Chris (for those of you who weren’t following football at the time) nearly died 14 years ago after suffering a ruptured spleen during a game against the Panthers. Repeatedly battered by the likes of Julius Peppers and Mike Rucker, Simms never tapped out. (Unfortunately, no one from the Tampa Bay coaching or medical staff realized that he was badly bleeding internally.)

His football career eventually resumed, but he struggled to recover his throwing skills due to issues with proprioception resulting from the lost spleen. Eventually, he spent time working with the Patriots before turning to the media. Chris landed with NBC in 2017, and he has developed a unique, insightful, and entertaining voice when it comes to how football really works, especially when it comes to quarterback play.

He never takes himself too seriously, welcoming periodic verbal gaffes and the ever-growing book of Simmsisms that we are compiling. (Latest addition: Caraderie.) He’s a very good, genuine, and authentic person, with no pretense or agenda or phoniness. He is who he is, and he never tries to be anything but that.

He's now on Peacock every weekday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on PFT Live, with a re-air on NBCSN.

