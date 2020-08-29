Jets signing Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

With two weeks to go before the season starts, the Jets have picked up a veteran receiver.

Donte Moncrief will sign with the Jets once he passes COVID-19 protocols, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jets worked Moncrief out last week.

Originally a third-round pick of the Colts in 2014, Moncrief’s best year was in 2015, when he had 64 catches for 733 yards and six touchdowns. After four years with the Colts he spent one with the Jaguars in 2018, then spent time with the Steelers and Panthers last year.