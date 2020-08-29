Lamar Jackson finishes scrimmage strong, after rough start

Getty Images

On Saturday night, the Ravens returned to the scene of the sudden Saturday-night ending to their 2019 season, when they were upset by the Titans. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, defending league MVP and the face of the new Madden game that debuted this week, finished the scrimmage strong after a rocky start.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson rebounded from an interception thrown to undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior with six completions on eight attempts and a pair of touchdowns.

Jackson finished 26 attempts, 14 connections, 160 yards, and two scores. One of the touchdowns came on a 40-yard throw to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

“We’re not all the way ready,” running back Mark Ingram said after the scrimmage, via Hensley. “We still have strides to go to be the team we want to be.”

The team they were a year ago won 14 of 16 regular-season games before falling flat in the divisional round of the playoffs. They start again two weeks from Sunday, at home against the Browns. Next comes a trip to Houston followed by a Monday night visit from the Chiefs.

Last year, early losses to the Chiefs and Browns left the Ravens at 2-2 through four games. They then won 12 in a row before falling to Tennessee.