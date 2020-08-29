Panthers cancel Saturday scrimmage

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers were scheduled to scrimmage today, 15 days before the regular-season opener. They won’t be.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the scrimmage initially was delayed before before canceled. Whatever the issue, it’s not weather.

A week ago, we would have assumed that a potential COVID-19 outbreak had happened. Now, the more likely explanation is that the team has decided not to proceed, given the ongoing intersection of social justice and professional sports.

Regardless, the fire that began to rage on Wednesday isn’t going out anytime soon. The question is whether it will still be going strongly enough in 12 days to potential do what the pandemic apparently won’t: Jeopardize one or more Week One games.