Patriots sign Andre Baccellia

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they signed rookie receiver Andre Baccellia on Saturday.

Baccellia originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent April 30. The Chiefs waived him Aug. 19.

Baccellia, 23, played 48 games during his collegiate career at Washington. He caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns and had 10 rushing attempts for 119 yards and one touchdown.

He appeared in 11 games as a senior in 2019 and made 29 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns while adding four rushing attempts for 35 yards and one touchdown.