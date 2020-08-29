Paul Richardson back with Seahawks

Getty Images

Wide receiver Paul Richardson was in Seattle for COVID-19 testing last week and he’ll be sticking around a while.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Richardson has signed with the Seahawks. That was the expectation when he came in for the testing and his arrival suggests Phillip Dorsett may miss more time with a foot injury.

Richardson brings a familiar face and hands to the offense for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The 2014 second-round pick played 47 games for the Seahawks over four seasons before heading to Washington as a free agent before the 2018 season.

He had 95 catches for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in his first tour of duty with Seattle.