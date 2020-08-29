Report: Jason Peters wants more money if he’s moving to left tackle

Getty Images

When the Eagles lost left tackle Andre Dillard to a biceps injury, it seemed logical to move Jason Peters back to that position: Although Peters signed with the Eagles this offseason to take the place of the injured right guard Brandon Brooks, Peters had previously been the Eagles’ starting left tackle, and he could move back into that role now.

But there may be an issue holding that up: The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Peters wants to be paid like a starting left tackle if he’s going to be one. That would mean he’s asking for a significant raise from the one-year, $3 million contract he signed last month to play right guard.

Peters, his agent and the Eagles have all publicly declined comment on whether Peters is expecting a pay raise to go with a new position. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said today that Peters is one of several players who could move into the left tackle spot.

“Jason Peters is obviously in the conversation,” Pederson said. “We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor. Jack Driscoll, who’s a [fourth-round] rookie, obviously, but has been playing some tackle for us.”

Those three young players have yet to prove they’re capable of handling the left tackle job. Peters can do it. The question is whether he’s willing to do it if the Eagles don’t show him the money.