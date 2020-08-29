Ryan Fitzpatrick will take time away from Dolphins after passing of his mother

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t opting out or retiring. The veteran is in mourning, following the passing of his mother.

Coach Brian Flores shared the news with reporters on Saturday, following Fitzpatrick’s exit from the practice field before the sessions began.

“I went through this a year ago,” Flores said, regarding the passing of his own mother, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “I just try to support him . . . essentially that was my message to him.”

Fitzpatrick will be absent from the team; said Flores, “He can take as much time as he needs.”

We extend our condolences to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his family at this difficult time.