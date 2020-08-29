Saints sign Anthony Lanier, T.J. Carter, Wynton McManis

Getty Images

The Saints signed defensive end Anthony Lanier II, defensive end T.J. Carter and linebacker Wynton McManis on Saturday, the team announced.

They waived defensive tackle Jalen Dalton with an injury designation and waived offensive tackle Darrin Paulo off injured reserve.

Lanier, 27, has remained a free agent since the Chiefs cut him before the draft this spring. He spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad last year.

Lanier (pictured) has played 15 career games, with two starts, making 14 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

McManis, 25, signed after a three-year career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

Carter originally signed with the Cardinals as a rookie free agent following the 2020 draft. The Cardinals waived him July 26.

At Kentucky, Carter made 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defensed and 10 quarterback hurries in 50 games.