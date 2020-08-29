Seahawks cancel Saturday practice

Getty Images

On Friday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said that he and his teammates wouldn’t be playing this weekend, if they had a game. Today, the Seahawks canceled practice as the focus on social justice continues to dominate sports.

Coach Pete Carroll addressed reporters on the topic for 15 minutes, without taking questions or talking about football.

“Our players are screaming at us,” Carroll said. “Can you feel me? Can you see me? Can you hear me? They just want to be respected. They just want to be accepted, just like all of our white children and families want to be. It’s no different. Because we’re all the same.

Carroll had a message for those who still don’t understand the issues and/or haven’t committed to changing their attitudes.

“There’s only one way to do this, really,” Carroll said. “You’ve got to do it by caring. You have to care so much and show the love for the people that deserve every bit of the rights to be treated equally And treated fairly. . . . So they can get in their car and go to the store and feel safe getting out from the parking lot and going in. Because they don’t feel like that right now. . . . White people [who] don’t understand that, keep listening. They are not able to be fearless. They are not able to be like you are. And they just want to be like you.”

And so in canceling practice, Carroll is simply following the lead of the men who are doing what they can to compel change.

“It’s the inspiration from the players,” Carroll said. “We need to listen to them. They’ve got wisdom. And they’ve got power. And they’re just sensing what they’re able to do and capable of doing. And we need to hear them. And when we do that, we’ll follow the right lead, and good things will happen.”

Good things need to finally happen. True change needs to finally come. True equality needs to finally emerge. And those who continue to be bogged down in a parade of whatabouts? and other specious arguments and distractions need to realize that they’re being manipulated by those who don’t want change and thus don’t want equality.