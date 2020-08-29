Titans work out Stephen Gostkowski

Getty Images

Veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski is drawing some interest in Tennessee.

Gostkowski worked out for the Titans, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was a teammate of Gostkowski’s in New England and the Titans have previously indicated they had some interest in signing him.

The 36-year-old Gostkowski has played his entire career for the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. The Patriots decided to move on from the four-time Pro Bowler this offseason, but Gostkowski may not be done.

The Titans currently have two kickers on the roster, Greg Joseph and Tucker McCann.