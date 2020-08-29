Trey Burton helped off after calf injury

USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Trey Burton was limited to eight games with the Bears last season and he may have to make it back from another injury with the Colts this season.

According to multiple reports, Burton had to be helped off the field at Saturday’s practice. He appeared to injure his left leg or ankle and was not able to put weight on that side as he was helped to the sideline.

Burton signed a one-year deal with the Colts after being released by the Bears in April.

Jack Doyle is the No. 1 tight end in Indianapolis, but he is out on Saturday with a neck injury. Mo Alie-Cox, Xavier Grimble and Andrew Vollert are also on hand.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m. ET: Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters he has a calf injury and is expected to miss some time.