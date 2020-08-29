Wayne Chrebet: Zero chance I would have made a roster without the preseason

Getty Images

Wayne Chrebet feels for the undrafted rookies who will be cut in the coming days without ever getting a chance to prove themselves in a preseason game. He could have been one of them.

Chrebet entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Hofstra in 1995 and wasn’t expected to make the Jets’ roster until he played surprisingly well in the preseason. He ended up lasting 11 seasons and is now in the Jets’ Ring of Honor.

“I think it’s a massive disadvantage,” Chrebet told ESPN. “If I was coming out of Hofstra now, I’d have a zero-percent chance to make the team. There wouldn’t be enough opportunities to showcase myself. It would’ve been tough for me. I don’t mind admitting that.”

Chrebet raises an important question: How many undrafted rookies in training camps across the NFL right now are good enough that they could end up in a team’s Ring of Honor, but will never get a chance to prove it? There are players with the potential for greatness who will get cut next week.