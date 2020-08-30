49ers re-sign Alex Barrett

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed Alex Barrett again.

The team announced the one-year deal Sunday. They made the move of receiver J.J. Nelson to injured reserve official in a corresponding move.

Barrett, 26, originally signed with the 49ers’ practice squad Nov. 27, 2019. He signed a futures deal with the team Feb. 10.

The 49ers waived him July 30, re-signed him Aug. 2 and waived him again Aug. 13.

Barrett attended San Diego State, where he appeared in 50 games with 38 starts. He made 169 tackles, 19 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.