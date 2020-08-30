49ers to put J.J. Nelson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers have been so banged up at receiver, the injury replacements got injured themselves.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are putting wideout J.J. Nelson on injured reserve.

He sufffered a knee injury which was going to keep him out at least four weeks. They’ll likely reach an injury settlement later allowing him to become a free agent again.

He was part of the early wave of signings to help backfill the position, after injuries to Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd, and Richie James. First-rounder Brandon Aiyuk has also missed time lately.

They also brought in Tavon Auston, Jaron Brown (since released), Kevin White and River Cracraft to help have enough numbers to get through practice.