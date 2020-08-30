Broncos sign Mark Barron

Getty Images

The seventh overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft isn’t done just yet.

Mark Barron, a linebacker who has been out of work since the Steelers released him early this year, signed with the Broncos today, according to multiple reports.

A draft disappointment with the Buccaneers, Barron lasted two and a half years in Tampa Bay before he was traded to the Rams during the 2014 season. He ended up lasting through 2018 with the Rams, then played 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Barron will have a week to show he still has something left and try to make the Broncos’ regular-season roster.