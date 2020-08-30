Browns giving Jedrick Wills multiple looks in practice

Getty Images

The Browns are doing everything they can to have rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills ready for the opener. Primarily, they’re doing that by throwing everyone on the defensive line at him.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are being careful to give the No. 10 overall pick plenty of different looks in camp, letting him work against Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson among others during drills.

“In terms of his [Garrett’s] one-on-ones getting matched up on Jedrick, we’re trying to give Jedrick as many different looks as possible, whether it’s a speed rusher, a power rusher or a combination-type player,” Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan said. “We’re just trying to get as many different people on him to give him that exposure of the speed, quickness and power that he’s going to face.”

Wills played right tackle at Alabama (protecting the blind side of left-handed Tua Tagovailoa), but they’re hopeful he’s able to make the transition to the left side smoothly. The fact he has no regular offseason or preseason games in which to prepare is a complicating factor, as it is for every rookie in the league.

“Rookies across the league are behind the curve,’’ Callahan said. “Our goal is to bring him up to speed as fast as we can. We’ve really inundated him with techniques and walkthroughs. We’ve gone through several measures in the classroom showing him different players doing the techniques that we’re asking of him. The progress has been positive, but you just don’t know until you go up against live competition.’’

And while they can try to replicate that in practice, they won’t really know how the experiment is going until Sept. 13.