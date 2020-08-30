Bruce Arians: Buccaneers’ offense “stunk” today

Getty Images

With two Sundays to go until the new-look Tampa Bay offense gets its first chance to show what it can do, it apparently has plenty of work to do.

Coach Bruce Arians, who says what’s on his mind at all times, pulled no punches when assessing the offensive performance from Sunday’s practice.

“Defense made the plays all day,” Arians told reporters after practice. “I don’t know if the offense made any plays. [They] might have been reading their press clippings that they’re so good, because they didn’t show up today.”

Arians was asked whether he has concerns about the offensive line’s ability to generate pass protection.

“[I’m] really not,” Arians said. “[I]t was 11 guys that stunk. It wasn’t just them. It hasn’t been a problem until today. The [defense] had so much more energy in that practice than the [offense]. I think the [offense] thought they were something good after Friday, and they didn’t show up today.”

So that’s good news for the defense but bad news for the offense. To have a chance against the Saints in two weeks, both sides of the Tampa Bay ball will need to show up.