Bucs bringing in kicking competition

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are going all-in this season, and they aren’t going to be satisfied with inexperienced kickers potentially spoiling Tom Brady‘s work.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers are bringing in kickers Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey for a competition next week.

They’re in town and going through COVID-19 testing now.

Neither Matt Gay nor Ellliot Fry have impressed in camp so far, so bringing in some more experienced options makes sense.

The Titans released Succop in March. He was placed on injured reserve early last season, was activated, and went back to IR. He hit just1-of-6 field goals last year but is a career 82.2 percent on field goals.

Parkey actually filled in for the Titans briefly until Succop’s return last year, but he hasn’t found a permanent spot since his double-doink miss for the Bears in the playoffs following the 2018 season. He’s hit 84.3 percent of his career field goals.