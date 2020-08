Getty Images

The Cardinals got a head start on next weekend’s final cuts.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals released four players Sunday.

Those waived were tight end Ryan Becker, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, cornerback Zane Lewis, and defensive end Adam Shuler. All four were undrafted, the kinds of guys who missed opportunities to impress their teams (or other teams) in preseason games.

Teams have to reduce from the current 80-man limit to 53 by Saturday.