Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a lower body injury

Getty Images

Last year, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stayed healthy throughout the regular season, even as many of the players around him missed time with injury.

This year, with two weeks until the regular-season opener, Wentz has a new injury.

The Eagles have announced that Wentz is day-to-day with a lower body injury. No further specificity is required (actually, even what the team announced is more than the rules mandate in the preseason, since the rules compel the release of no injury information) until the first official injury report, which the Eagles will issue in 10 days.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December 2017, and he then missed the end of the 2018 season with a back injury. In 2019, he started all 16 regular-season games; a concussion on an illegal hit by then-Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (inexplicably, the helmet-first move by Clowney was neither flagged nor fined) knocked Wentz out of the wild-card game the Eagles hosted after winning the NFC East.

Wentz’s injury is the latest for a team that has had plenty of injury problems in recent years. If they don’t have Wentz, that will be a major problem.