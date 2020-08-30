Cooper Kupp left Rams scrimmage early, team says he isn’t hurt

Getty Images

The Rams held their second scrimmage of training camp on Saturday and one key offensive player made an early exit from the proceedings.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp didn’t finish the session on the field, although word was that it wasn’t for health reasons. Head coach Sean McVay said, via the team’s website, that Kupp is feeling fine and they were “just being smart” with his repetitions.

Kupp’s exit helped make things tougher on the team’s kickers. He was filling in for normal holder Johnny Hekker because the punter was with his wife for the birth of their child and backup quarterback John Wolford had to step into the role. Austin MacGinnis made six of the eight kicks he tried while Sam Sloman and Lirim Hajrullahu each finished 5-for-8 in their bids for the kicking job.

That competition will continue and Kupp should be back at his regular wide receiver spot once the team is back on the practice field.