Cowboys wearing unmarked jerseys in televised practice

Dallas Cowboys

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said recently that, because of a lack of preseason games, he’s being extra secretive during training camp. And Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst explained limits placed on beat reporters by saying “our pro scouts have always followed the local beat reporters in all the teams.”

It stands to reason, then, that other teams — for sure the ones scheduled to play the Cowboys this season — will watch tonight’s locally televised practice from AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has made it harder for other teams to follow along and determine who’s who and what’s what.

The Cowboys are practicing without names and numbers on their jerseys. The offense is wearing all white and the defense all blue.

McCarthy has returned to AT&T Stadium a few times since Feb. 6, 2011, when his Packers beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl. He even drove the 37-mile route from the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco to the stadium in Arlington to see how long it would take.

But Sunday marks his first day of work with his new team in his new home stadium.

“AT&T Stadium will always be special obviously because of the success from the past, but I’m really looking forward to having great success there moving into the future,” McCarthy said.

UPDATE 7:40 P.M. ET: The local station broadcasting the practice is showing no live plays. Cowboys fans watching at home are complaining on social media of seeing only players on the sideline.