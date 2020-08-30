Derwin James exited Chargers practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James saw his 2019 season come to an early end due to a stress fracture in his foot and his Sunday practice session also ended ahead of schedule.

Multiple reporters watching Chargers practice shared that James limped off the field during the session. He went into the medical tent and did not return to action before practice was over.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that James strained his hamstring. There’s no word on how severe the strain is at this point.

Until that’s known it will be hard to say whether James is at any risk of missing the Chargers’ season opener against the Bengals. That game is set for two weeks from now in Cincinnati.